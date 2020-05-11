The director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo reported that, starting this Wednesday, domestic workers who are registered with the Institute may request a Solidarity Credit to the Word

During the daily credit conference for small entrepreneurs, the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute, Zoé Robledo, announced that this type of support will also be available for female domestic workers.

He said that, according to INEGI data, close to two million women They are domestic workers, who for the most part have long working hours and do not have social security.

Robledo explained that, starting at 1:00 p.m. on this Wednesday, May 13, the domestic workers who are affiliated to the IMSS They may request their 25 thousand pesos credit.

He explained that this program will benefit 22 thousand 300 employees that are registered with the IMSS.

It added that in April 2019 the Social Security The pilot program began to incorporate and register them, and thereby make them eligible for medical care, childcare, disability insurance and savings for their retirement.

Zoé Robledo explained that there is still fine-tune some details of this program, but reported that women interested in receiving support must follow the same steps as employers to apply for their credits.

He indicated that the registry will be open from May 13 to June 15 This, in order to ensure that those who do not have a bank account in which resources can be deposited, obtain it.

According to the most recent data provided by the director of the IMSS, they have been approved 141 thousand 896 requests and have been deposited123 thousand 746 credits.

The Solidarity Credits to the Word are a support of 25 thousand pesos, payable over three years, which were initially granted to micro and small entrepreneurs as part of the actions of the Federal government for attention to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

The IMSS reported that of the 22 thousand 300 workers affiliated to Social Security, one thousand 560 are under 30 years; 2 thousand 903 have 31 and 40 years old while the largest item is located between 51 and 60 years with 7 thousand 232

