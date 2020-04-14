With the extension of the isolation measures ordered by the Government until April 26, the situation of the employees of private houses did not change: they are within the group of workers who must respect quarantine without going to their workplace but with the right to continue receiving their wages. The payment that their employers have to make cannot be replaced by the $ 10,000 bonus that, in some cases, is given by the Anses.

According to the information disseminated by the Ministry of Labor and the Union of Auxiliary Staff of Private Houses (UPACP) these are the main measures to take into account about the work of domestic workers during the period of preventive and compulsory social isolation:

– Private house employees of all categories must not go to their workplace for the duration of the quarantine. Only workers who carry out care and assistance tasks for people can continue working. They are those that belong to category 4 —which includes assistance and non-therapeutic care for sick, disabled, children and older adults— and that is among the personnel considered essential and, therefore, exempt from isolation measures. .

– All in all, people who are pregnant or included in the risk groups defined by the Ministry of Health of the Nation cannot be considered essential workers.

– During quarantine, employees must collect their wages in full and with their corresponding contributions. Even in the case that the work modality is by the hour. “Employees who perform hourly tasks must also continue to collect their wages. The one that is regularized, must maintain and respect the number of hours that they have been working until now, “he explained. Carlos Brasesco, legal representative of UPACP.

– Starting in May, a 5% increase will be applied to the minimum wages of domestic staff. With the new salary scaleThe working hour was established at $ 144.50 for personnel who perform general tasks with retirement and at $ 155.50 for personnel without retirement. Meanwhile, the monthly salary for personnel performing general tasks was set at $ 17,785 (with retirement) and $ 19,777 (without retirement).

– Employees can access to collect the $ 10,000 Anses bonus (Emergency Family Income). But this extra income does not replace the payment of wages by your employers, which must be paid in full.

– In the event that the workers do not have a bank account, their employers can find alternatives to make the payment. One option is payment system through ATMs: Employees must generate a password through their homebanking with the details of the recipient of the money, which can be received at an ATM. The modalities vary if they are Banelco Network or Red Link ATMs.

From the union, they pointed out that they receive between 100 and 120 daily consultations from private house employees. In 40% of cases they are complaints because their employers force them to go to their workplace under threat of not paying them their wages. or take these weeks on account of the holidays, according to Brasesco. “There are also cases where they want to deduct from the salary payment the $ 10,000 bonus from Anses and many questions about how to collect when they do not have a bank account,” he added.