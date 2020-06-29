© Provided by .

Dolores Sánchez, a 35-year-old domestic worker, at the house where she works in Mexico City on June 19, 2020

With a long history of exclusion and job insecurity, domestic workers in Latin America are suffering fully from the economic effects of the pandemic, which has left them confined and unemployed.

« They told me to excuse them, but that now I couldn’t work. I am a conscious person, I see what is happening to us, but I hope I can return to my job now, » Mexican Carmen Hernández, 59, an employee, tells .. Domestic since 36.

His case is repeated throughout the region, one of the most unequal in the world, where up to 18 million people are engaged in domestic work, of which 93% are women, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean ( ECLAC).

Without income, since most are governed by word contracts, the covid-19 has shown its vulnerability.

Seven out of ten were unemployed or lost work hours due to quarantines, according to ECLAC, which calculates its labor informality at 77%.

In Brazil, for example, of the 4.9 million jobs that were lost between February and April, 727,000 were in domestic service.

A critical situation for a sector where wages in themselves do not give. In Latin America they are equal to or less than 50% of what other workers earn on average, despite the efforts of some countries to regularize activity, according to ECLAC.

To complete her income, Carmen cleans five houses a week. Without a job since May, he was offered to return to one soon.

But a normalization seems distant when the new coronavirus hits the region hard, where it leaves 2.4 million infections and 111,000 deaths.

– Discrimination –

The pandemic has also highlighted discrimination against domestic workers in the region, where this work represents up to 14.3% of female employment.

In Brazil, with six million of these employees, most of them black women from marginal areas, many were forced to continue working, risking contagion on public transport.

One of the first fatalities – of the more than 57,000 accumulated – was a 63-year-old woman who worked in an exclusive neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, infected by her employer after returning from vacation from Italy.

Another case that shocked the country was the death of a five-year-old boy, the son of a domestic worker, in a luxury building in Recife (northeast), who fell from the ninth floor while under the care of the employer, while his mother? who took him to work because he had no one to leave him with- he walked the family dog.

In Argentina, the case of a businessman from Tandil who hid his worker in the trunk of the car to enter a private urbanization, violated the quarantine, also had repercussions. In this country, half of the 1.4 million domestic workers lack social security.

Likewise, in Peru about 60 employees became infected in the first three months of the emergency.

« The crisis has exacerbated existing vulnerabilities and inequalities » in domestic staff, says Vinicius Pinheiro, regional director of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

– Cuarón raises his flags –

The harsh situation of domestic workers has motivated initiatives to protect them.

In Mexico, with 2.3 million female workers, award-winning filmmaker and Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón supports a campaign for employers to continue paying wages during confinement.

Cuarón has a particular sensitivity for these women, which he captured in his movie « Roma » (2018), dedicated to Liboria Rodríguez, the employee who helped raise him.

A group of children of Brazilian workers also launched the manifesto « For the life of our mothers », asking for a paid quarantine.

To help vulnerable groups like this, the governments of Brazil and Argentina provide emergency subsidies. In some countries informality hinders access to official support.

Aged 75, Elena Mendoza, who served an American marriage in Mexico City, receives no quarantine pay or government aid. Neither does gratitude.

« I found out from the car washes that they had returned to New York. I think that in the rush they could no longer notify me, » justifies the old woman.