A woman who lives in Roldán found a briefcase last week that contained approximately one million pesos. He found it a few meters from the sentry box located on route 9 where the bus was waiting to go to ask “one of the bosses” for food for their family, since she is a domestic employee, an activity affected by the quarantine by the coronavirus. He managed to locate the couple who owned the money and returned the silver. As a reward, he received a large quantity of food and some five thousand pesos that he later allocated to a picnic area in the area.

María, in dialogue with the program A Diario (Radio 2), reported that she is blank for two days a week and receives about 7 thousand pesos per month; She added that her husband, with whom she has three children, is a painter. As they are without normal work activity, the plate of food became a complex situation in the home.

“I was going to go to one of my employers to ask for noodles or silver to buy a kilo of bread. When I got to the sentry box I saw something lying about two or three meters away. (I lifted it to the briefcase) and it was closed, with the crushed lock, like they wanted to open it, “said the woman.

“I came home sadly. I tell my husband if he can open it. With the screwdriver he couldn’t. He used the grinder. It was full of white letterhead envelopes and a brown envelope underneath everything. We didn’t know what to do. We opened five envelopes , one each. There were 50 thousand pesos in total that we opened. I told my baby to grab 500 pesos and go buy milk and bread while we worked out what we did with everything, “he added.

Maria commented that in the brown envelope she found a birth certificate of a Monk person, whom she contacted. “That same day a marriage appears in a luxurious car. After giving details of the briefcase that were true we saw that they were the owners or who came to pick it up. They entered the house, we were killing. I told them about the 500 pesos and that we had put it back in the envelope; and that my children had spent the day without eating except bread and milk. After speaking, very friendly, they left, “he emphasized.

“We received merchandise from a Funes super market that had and would have. Meat, chicken, milanesas, meatballs, steaks, noodles, lentils. I calculate that the 50 thousand pesos that we opened were in that merchandise. The lady sent me a little message asking if the supermarket had arrived, “he stressed.

The protagonist of the story said that the couple also asked if she needed anything else and she asked for money to collaborate with Jonatan Mansilla, a man who helps the entire area with his picnic area. “Are you served five thousand pesos? He asked me. I will send them to you first thing tomorrow morning. At nine in the morning on Saturday we had a taxi at home with an envelope with five thousand pesos,” he said.

