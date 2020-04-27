Isolations across Latin America are helping to curb the spread of Covid-19, but have a terrible and unexpected consequence: a spike in hotline calls indicates an increase in domestic abuse in a region where nearly 20 million women and girls experience sexual and physical violence each year.

In cities like Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Santiago, São Paulo and La Paz, families and individuals are confined to their homes in an unprecedented way, often only being allowed to go out to buy essential items or for emergencies.

Prosecutors, victim support teams, feminist movements and the United Nations (UN) say this has caused a spike in cases of domestic violence against women, and cite an increasing number of calls to whistleblowing phones.

In some countries, such as Mexico and Brazil, there has been an increase in formal reports of abuse, while in others, such as Chile and Bolivia, there is a drop in formal complaints.

Prosecutors and UN Women said that the latter phenomenon is probably not due to a decrease in violence, but to the fact that women are less able to ask for help or report abuse through normal channels.

“The leap in violence did not surprise us, it is the triggering of violence that was already in people,” said Eva Giberti, founder of Argentina’s Victims Against Violence program, which has a hotline for women to report abuse.

“Under normal social circumstances, this was limited to some extent.”

Argentina’s emergency service 137 for victims of abuse, supported by the Department of Justice, saw a 67% increase in aid calls in April compared to the previous year since nationwide isolation was imposed on March 20.

In a report released last Wednesday, UN Women said there was evidence of an increase in violence against women in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia and a doubling of the number of femicides in Argentina during the quarantine, citing an observatory of women from Mar del Plata.

Before the pandemic, the Argentine government estimates that a woman was murdered every 23 hours.

Domestic violence “appears to be another pandemic,” said Lucía Vassallo, a filmmaker whose documentary “Dial 137” examines the issue.

“THEY DONT DARE TO LEAVE”

Growing concern about domestic abuse is global, and there is a fear that victims are being silenced in Italy, that women’s requests for help are increasing in Spain and that systems to prevent child abuse in the United States are being undermined. for isolation.

In Latin America, the fear is that violence against women, which was already prevalent, is being further exacerbated. Over the past year, the region has seen major marches and strikes by women against aggression and abuse by men.

“In a situation of confinement, what is happening is that women are locked up with their own abusers in situations in which they have limited escape valves,” explained Maria Noel Baeza, UN Women regional director, to ..

“Last year, we had 3,800 femicides in the region, how many more will we have this year?”

In Chile, the Minister of Women’s Affairs said that domestic abuse reporting calls increased by 70% in the first quarantine weekend. The government strengthened the counseling channels and sought to keep shelters for women at risk open.

Evelyn Matthei, mayor of Providencia, a high-class neighborhood in Santiago, told . that calls to a local office offering legal, psychological and social help had increased by at least 500% during the isolation.

Formal reports of domestic violence, however, dropped 40% in the first half of April in Chile, according to the Attorney General’s Office, which the UN and prosecutors said was due to the restriction of women’s movements.

“This probably has to do with the fact that there is violence in the home, but that women cannot go out, they do not dare to go out,” said Matthei.

In the state of São Paulo, which is most affected by the pandemic and which imposed comprehensive isolation measures, there was a 45% increase in cases of violence against women in which the police were called last month compared to the previous year, according to the Brazilian Public Security Forum.

In Mexico, complaints of domestic violence to the police increased by about a quarter in March from the previous year, official data showed.

In Colombia, daily calls to report domestic violence to a national women’s hotline increased almost 130% during the first 18 days of the quarantine, according to government figures. The country’s isolation has been extended until May 11.

