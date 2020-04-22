According to Alumbra, making the problem visible, generating specific information and reporting are necessary actions to protect children in times of crisis.

Increased levels of domestic violence derived from the confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is public health problem Throughout the world, the case of Mexico is no exception, members of the Alumbra Community warned.

According to Alumbra, the Locatel Women’s Line, which answer calls for help in the population of Mexico City and the State of Mexico, reported in January-April received 1,300 calls for help, of which 460 of them were only in March and corresponded to family violence.

In addition, the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City reported that, from last February to March, the number of calls they received with complaints of family violence grew by 32%.

The Alumbra Community warned that the effects caused by Covid-19, such as isolation, economic pressures, unemployment and the higher stress levels cause serious consequences in the family and local environment.

He added that among those consequences is the increased violence against children and adolescents, which has become a “second pandemic” that we as a society must face.

“In the first instance, the measures necessary to contain contagion -such as social distancing- also cause girls, boys and adolescents are at risk of having a constant coexistence with their aggressors. Second, they are more vulnerable to other types of violence, such as cyberbullying and grooming, “said the Alumbra Community.

He indicated that the protection and care of children and adolescents must be a national priority, regardless of the context in which we are. He added that society, specialists, family members, authorities and organizations, all of us, must fulfill our responsibility to protect them against any situation that endangers their life or health.

Alumbra considered that in order to truly begin to address this serious problem, the first thing to do is make it visible. ANDn the extent to which the subject remains hidden, its dimension and severity will not be known.

“This is where the media play a strategic role in becoming a chamber of resonance for the demand for aid to the child population. We have to publicize the context in which children and adolescents in Mexico live so that measures can be taken to ensure their protection, the media are our strategic allies in this activity, ”he said.

He considered that the key for them to access the support they require is necessary to report cases in which girls, boys and adolescents are victims of violence during this health contingency.

Living in a safe home🏠🏡 and free from violence, will not only be reflected in the smile of girls and boys, it impacts their… Posted by Alumbramx on Friday, April 17, 2020

“On the site alumbramx.org we have available to all people who need it, a directory of authorities, centers and institutions that provide physical protection and psychological help in cases of violence,” he said.

Alumbra pointed out that in order to provide information that support adults responsible for childcare during this health contingency, on its site, various support tools are available to prevent family violence and violence against minors in the days of Covid-19, as well as recommendations focused on promoting a beneficial environment for everyone at home.