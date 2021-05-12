Domestic tourism in the US begins to recover from the blow of the pandemic

15 minutes. More than 37 million people will travel to the US for tourism during the Memorial Day long weekend (May 27-30), which is 60% more than in 2020, when the country was confined by the pandemic.

The largest group of motorists in the country, the American Automobile Association, with more than 62 million members, recalled this Tuesday that the 23 million travelers on Memorial Day 2020 were the lowest number for those dates since 2000.

That year the AAA began to count the displacements of the last weekend of May, which begins the summer season in the US. However, this year smells of recovery.

According to Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel at AAA, for many people in the US it will be the first time they go sightseeing in two years. So things will look a little different than before COVID-19.

But, according to the estimates of the organization, which has its own travel agency, they will be “a busy weekend and a fascinating summer”.

Travel through the country and by road will continue to be the ones that push the recovery of tourism in the short term.

The city of casinos, Las Vegas, in Nevada, and the city of theme parks, Orlando, in Florida, are the favorite destinations at this start of the summer season, according to reservations made by AAA and searches on the platform TripTik.

On road trips they are followed by Myrtle Beach in South Carolina; Denver, in Colorado, and Nashville, in Tennessee.

Of the total of 37 million that are estimated to travel this year, 34 million will do so by car (52% more than in 2020) and 2.5 million by plane (577% more).

The levels are still lower than 2019. 9% less in road tourism, 23% in air travel and 88% in other means of transport.

AAA warned potential travelers that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many theme parks and hotels are operating with reduced capacity. Due to this there are certain services that are not available.