Is aware of the number of jobs that have had to be eliminated

Applaud the solidarity of the Scuderia with the smallest teams

Stefano Domenicali, former Ferrari sports director, sees in Scuderia the willingness to sacrifice for the sake of Formula 1, after those in red have agreed to reduce the budget ceiling, although this means that they had to fire a much of your factory staff.

The crisis caused by the covid-19 has made the arrival of the budget ceiling for Formula 1 more dramatic. Yesterday the category announced that they approved working with a limit of 130 million euros per year and per team since 2021. Ferrari, one of the teams more reticent at first, has given.

Domenicali thinks that Ferrari has understood that Formula 1 needs small teams to keep going and believes that is why they have agreed to lower the budget ceiling to 130 million euros in 2021.

“I think from what I see, this is exactly the philosophy of Ferrari. We cannot forget that Ferrari, like Mercedes, has a structure that is there for the engine and for the powertrain,” Domenicali told SkySports F1. Vodcast.

“From what I can understand, they have reached an agreement to reduce expenses, something that is imperative at the moment. I think the work that has been done, not only by Ferrari but by Mercedes and Red Bull, is the right way. to do it because there is no alternative, “added Stefano.

Thus, thanks to measures such as the budget ceiling, Domenicali hopes that F1 will overcome this world crisis. “The situation is still very complex in that regard. We really hope that everyone can make it through this year because it is crucial. From what I can see, I think Liberty Media and the FIA ​​are doing impressive work to ensure that there is a vision behind this great storm that we have right now in our world, “has continued.

Finally, the former Ferrari sports director does not dare to predict whether the regulatory change of 2022 will change the current hierarchy, what he is clear about is that the sport needs other rules.

“In my opinion, we cannot forget that the cycles in Formula 1 have always been there. I remember the cycle of Williams, McLaren, Lotus, Ferrari and Mercedes, it is part of the game. What, from my point of view, It must be very clear in the future is that we must focus on the part of entertainment, where the pilots are key personalities, “said Domenicali to finish.

