Warns you about the great pressure you will be under as a Ferrari driver

The mental strength of the Madrid rider stands out

Stefano Domenicali, former Ferrari sports director, applauds the signing of Carlos Sainz for Ferrari and sees it as a great opportunity for Formula 1 to have a Spanish world champion again.

Domenicali, who was at the helm of Ferrari while Alonso was in the team, is pleased that another Spaniard is going to race for Scuderia and hopes that Carlos Sainz will proclaim himself world champion with those of Maranello. The Italian businessman, who is now the president of Lamborghini, highlights Sainz’s qualities and strength.

“The marriage between Ferrari and Spain is something very important. First with Fernando and now with Carlos Sainz. It is a new opportunity for a Spanish driver to be champion with Ferrari. Carlos is very strong, both on the track and mentally. When you are the son of a world champion and you come to F1 you have to be very good, “says Domenicali, speaking to the newspaper As.

The one from Imola, in line with the message Marc Gené gave Carlos, warns him of the greatness of the Scuderia and the pressure that comes with being a Ferrari driver.

“It will be important to prepare well this year to be able to withstand the pressure experienced at Ferrari. I think that at this point Alonso is going to help him a lot in his adaptation. Fernando and Carlos are very close friends and I think that, together with their father, they will be able to pass on their experience “, he adds.

Domenicali also underlines Carlos’ evolution, although he asks him to now be 100% focused on ending McLaren on a good note, as Sainz himself has promised.

“This year he has already improved a lot together with Lando Norris at McLaren, but until 2021 there is still a year left and he must stay focused. He will have time to meet the team, Charles Leclerc, form a good relationship with him … he has all the cards to be able to play a good role in Ferrari“he points out.

Finally, although Domenicali believes that Carlos is at his chance to get his first title, he remembers the multitude of factors that go into a championship and calls for caution.

“To be world champion it is essential to have a great car because you just cannot win. It is very important to have a good relationship between drivers and a good relationship with the team, but the fundamental thing is to have a competitive car,” says Domenicali to finish .

