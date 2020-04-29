Do you think you should review the level of investment, technology and the number of categories

As head of the Single Seater Commission, he will propose some ideas

Stefano Domenicali, former sports director of Ferrari, believes that it would be a mistake not to take advantage of the crisis caused by the coronavirus to reform motor sports and make them more sustainable, something that the business has long needed.

Lamborghini’s executive director also works as head of the FIA ​​Single-Seater Commission and ensures that now is the perfect time to introduce all those measures that were not as urgent before as they are now.

“I think it would be criminal not to take this opportunity to revisit the points we know we need to improve on. This is why we are working this week to make sure that we can present to the FIA ​​World Council in June ideas that we studied but always postponed because the economic situation was very good “, warns Domenicali in declarations for the British magazine Autosport.

The former Ferrari sports director proposes to reform the sport, review expenses, the level of technology and even the number of championships.

“Now we need to take them into account and we have to be aware that if we lose this opportunity, it would be criminal. I see this as an opportunity to reform the motor industry. There is no doubt that the engine will be an essential part of the future, but in the short term we need to revisit the level of investment and perhaps the level of technology and the number of championships, “he adds.

Like everyone, Domenicali is eager for the races to return, but he doubts that this will be possible before September. “It is a challenge due to the complexity of the legislation that must be considered. It is not only about the country where the race is held, but also the teams with people of different nationalities that must respect the legislation of their country. In F1 they try to do something. It would be fantastic, but it will certainly be a challenge, “says Domenicali to finish.

