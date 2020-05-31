The Italian believes that Alonso would be a great asset for Formula 1

See a lot of potential at Lamborghini’s entry into Esports

Stefano Domenicali, former director of Scuderia Ferrari and current CEO of Lamborghini, assures that the return of Fernando Alonso would place Formula 1 at a higher level, despite the fact that there are fantastic drivers on the grid at the Gran Circo at present.

The two-time world champion manages several options for the future, and one of them is the return to the team that gave him the car for his titles. In fact, Cyril Abiteboul himself has recognized that Fernando Alonso is an option.

In that sense, Stefano Domenicali believes that the return of Alonso would return Formula 1 to orbit, so he applauds the idea. However, although he thinks he would do well in a Renault, he would rather see it in a leading car.

“We already have fantastic young drivers … but Fernando would give another level – to F1-“, said Stefano Domenicali, in statements to the . news agency.

“Surely it would be very strong. Of course, it can be even stronger with a good car, with a very fast car, but Fernando would be a great asset for Formula 1 if he returned,” he added.

It goes without saying that Fernando Alonso was under the Italian’s command when he was a member of Ferrari, until the Maranello formation decided to restructure and was replaced by Marco Mattiacci.

On the other hand, Domenicali has had a few words about Lamborghini’s foray into the world of Esports – through the The Real Race championship, in which the co-director of this header, Cristóbal Rosaleny, competed in the inaugural event. An initiative, by the way, with a very desirable prize: a test with a competition Lamborghini.

“We have many young fans who are in love with Lamborghini. So, I would say that it is a perfect combination from which we can see very good potential for our brand in the future,” said Stefano Domenicali to conclude.

