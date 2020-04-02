He speaks of a year of transition due to the crisis, with great economic sacrifices

Share how your company, Lamborghini, helps in the fight against the coronavirus

Stefano Domenicali, current president of Lamborghini and former sports director of Ferrari, is confident that Formula 1 will be saved and will go ahead despite the consequences of the coronavirus crisis for her.

Domenicali believes in the ability of Formula 1 to survive the coronavirus crisis. The Italian businessman assures that the category has the means to get the best out of this economic slump.

The fear that there will be no races for the coronavirus is there, however, Domenicali does not fear for the survival of the queen category. The Italian believes that 2020, given the circumstances, will be a year of transition, with economic repercussions that will force the whole sport to make sacrifices, but he hopes that Formula 1 will overcome this crisis.

“To start the Championship, the authorization of the countries that have begun to face the emergency at this time is needed,” says Domenicali, speaking for the Italian magazine Autosprint.

“It will inevitably be a year of transition, during which all stakeholders, large and small teams, team owners, drivers, organizers and televisions will have to think and make great financial sacrifices so that the system can be saved“he points out.

“Formula 1 can still be saved, although I believe that the reduction of expenses and investments in technological development is inevitable and will suffer a functional slowdown, “adds the Italian.

After talking about how this crisis will affect F1, Domenicali explained how Lamborghini is helping by supplying protective equipment and respirator parts for an Italian hospital.

“We have only reopened one department and made a small conversion involving about 20 workers. We manufacture safety glasses and masks with a local biomedical company and also respirator components,” he says.

“We manufacture 2,000 pieces a day, mainly for the Sant ‘Orsola hospital in Bologna. It is not about charity, but solidarity, a contribution as spontaneous as it is necessary,” says Domenicalli to finish.

