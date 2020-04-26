The Italian press placed him as CEO of Ferrari last year

Trust Binotto as team leader and Leclerc as lead rider

Stefano Domenicali, ex-team director of Ferrari and current president of Lamborghini, has ruled out that he will soon return to the Maranello team. He explained that the rumors linking him to the Italians last year with the position of executive director “are without foundation”.

Last year before the start of the 2019 season, the Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport speculated on Domenicali’s return to Scuderia. All this as a result of the dismissal of Maurizio Arrivabene at the head of the Formula 1 team and the appointment of Mattia Binotto as his substitute.

However, on this occasion Domenicali was called to play a role with more weight within Ferrari. The Italian press reported that President John Elkann wanted to culminate the revolution within ‘Il Cavallino Rampante’ by replacing Louis Camilleri as executive director to put Domenicali in his place.

“When it comes to Ferrari, the news becomes uncontrollable. I have known Elkann for years and we always talk to each other about the world of cars. But the hypothesis of returning to Maranello is an unsubstantiated rumor“, He has stated in an interview with the newspaper Il Corrierre della Sera.

John Elkann himself had to deny this rumor after the great commotion that was generated in the international press: “I reject any rumor that assumes certain returns to our past. I have read with surprise some opinions that were attributed about Ferrari, but that in reality I have never said and do not reflect my thoughts” .

Domenicali’s past within Ferrari as team manager was not particularly successful. The Italian replaced Jean Todt in his position from 2008, the year in which the Scuderia won its last Constructors’ Championship.

Domenicali coincided with Fernando Alonso in the three bichampionships of the Asturian dressed in red and resigned at the beginning of the 2014 season after the poor results obtained in Australia, Malaysia and Bahrain. He was replaced by Marco Mattiacci at the head of the team.

Ferrari has been zero since 2008. Mattia Binotto is the man now in charge of finding the way to victory for the people of Maranello. Domenicali supports the Italian-Swiss and believes that internal duels between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc did not help the team last season.

“I’m convinced that Binotto has done well as technical director and team manager. He has learned quickly and has shown skill and balance. I think a lot of energy was spent last year managing the drivers. ”

“The champions do not always respect the indications of the team, especially if there are two willing to pursue their own ambitions. On the other hand, they are always in the spotlight and this makes it an exposed topic and one of continuous recurrence,” he added. .

Domenicali trusts that Charles Leclerc is a winning and safe bet for Ferrari. You just need a car capable of fighting for the World Cup.

“Charles has talent, mental strength, and a long-term contract. You need a competitive car. The rest are minor problems, “said Domenicali to finish.

