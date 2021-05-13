Dombrowski will not start in the sixth stage of the Giro

05/13/2021 at 11:23 AM CEST

The American Joe Dombrowski, winner of the fourth stage of the Giro in Sestola and until the fall of last Wednesday second of the general, will not start on matchday six that today is disputed between Grotte di Frasassi and Ascoli Piceno, of 160 kilometers.

Dombrowski, 30, was seen iInvolved in the same fall of the Spaniard Mikel Landa, 4 kilometers from the finish line of Cattolica, the end of the fifth stage. The American cyclist, unlike Landa who did have to retire, was able to reach the finish line, but was subsequently subjected to medical examinations.

“Neurophysiological tests carried out at the team’s hotel revealed a deterioration in balance, which has been increasing this morning when his state of health was analyzed again. He was officially diagnosed with a concussion and will not continue the race“says a note from UAE Emirates. Today’s day will miss the American, as well as Mikel Landa and the Russian from Ineos Pavel Sivakov, two runners who were called to fight for the pink jersey.