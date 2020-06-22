Mexico lived this Sunday the second day with the highest number of infections so far in the pandemic, with 5,343 positive cases of COVID-19

The Health Secretary unveiled this Sunday that add 180 thousand 545 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 24,225 are activewhile there is 21 thousand 825 dead due to illness.

On the last 24 hours They registered 5 thousand 343 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to one thousand 44 deaths.

The data for this Sunday is close to the daily records of registration of infections, 5 thousand 662 cases last Thursday, and of one thousand 92 deceased on June 3.

José Luis Alomy, general manager of epidemiology, detailed that there are 56 thousand 590 suspected cases of coronavirus and 242 thousand 393 people have given negative for the disease.

Compared to June 20, this day there was a 3.0 percent increase in the number of new confirmed cases.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 44 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 39 percent.

Likewise, the SSa registered 56 thousand 590 suspected cases, which are still pending a confirmatory test, and 24,225 assets, who have symptoms in the last two weeks.

With these figures, Mexico Go to the fourteenth place in the world with more cases of COVID-19 by overcoming Pakistan and it takes hold as the seventh with the most deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

José Luis Alomy, SSa’s director general for epidemiology, acknowledged that the deaths have shown a plateau-like trend since last month.

“Since the last week of May and so far in June, we have had a stability that is high, which still does not show a decline,” he explained.

Health authorities recalled that the federal traffic light of permitted economic activities shows 17 states in orange, high risk level, and the remaining 15 in red, at maximum epidemic danger.

The entities in orange do have gymnasiums with 50% capacity by appointment, and 25% occupancy for cinemas, theaters, museums, shopping centers and temples of worship.

Even so, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, acknowledged that there is a discrepancy between what the state and federal governments allow, so he asked that citizens always respect health regulations to the maximum extent to avoid confusion.

“The suggestion is: pay no more attention to traffic light colors than prevention, the important thing is to prevent,” he said.

Age and comorbidities influence COVID-19 more than blood type

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, stated that age and comorbidities have a greater influence on the risk of developing the severe spectrum of COVID-19 than blood type.

The above after the publication of an international study published in New England Journal of Medicine which revealed that genes can determine that some people develop severe forms of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the study, having type A blood is associated with a 50 percent higher risk of needing respiratory support, while group O confers a “protective effect” against the development of respiratory failure.

López-Gatell Ramírez asked people not to downplay the preventive measures in the face of the coronavirus (healthy distance and hygiene) in the event of unconfinement.

In Mexico, 17 states at orange traffic lights

José Luis Alomy recalled that 17 states remain in the orange color of the traffic light of epidemiological risk by COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health recommended implementing the following measures in the orange traffic light:

Hotels with 50 percent in its occupation and capacity in common areas.Restaurants and cafes with up to 50 percent occupancy.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops with 50 percent capacity and only by appointment.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 50 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 75 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers with 50 percent capacity, by appointment.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events of up to 500 localities with capacity of up to 25 percent.Malls with a capacity of 25 percent.Religious centers with 25 percent capacity.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

In addition, it is recommended to implement the following measures in the Red light:

Hotels with 25 percent occupation, no open common areas, and only service to people with essential activities.Restaurants and cafes only with take away service or at home.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops only home service with sanitary protocol.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 25 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 50 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers it is suggested that they suspend activities.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events It is recommended to suspend activities.Malls it is suggested to keep them closed.Religious centers it is suggested to keep activities suspended.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting centers, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events over 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the face confinement:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and Regular sleep. Not staying too long in front of the TV. Keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital