Episode occurred due to lack of circulation of boats

In the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic that caused the Italian government to impose social isolation measures, several dolphins were spotted near the pier at the port of Molo Ichnusa, in Cagliari, the capital of the island of Sardinia.

The scene was seen by a group of people last Tuesday (5), the day after Italy determined the beginning of the so-called “phase 2” and gradually released the circulation through the city. The situation was made possible by the few boats that are circulating near the port of Cagliari, which made at least seven dolphins approach without fear. In the recording it is possible to see them hunting mullet beside the pier.

“They stayed there for at least 15 minutes. I went for a bike ride, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The seagulls in the sky approaching the pier and I realized that there were dolphins. I had already seen and filmed them near the port “, told ANSA Alessandro Liori, author of the video that went viral on social networks.

According to the Italian, he “had never seen many of them together and never so close to the pier” and, even noting their presence, “the mammals, unlike other times, did not leave”. “In fact, several times they chased the mullets by rolling them between their prey as if to play, then, probably satisfied with the luxurious banquet, they returned to the open sea”, concluded Liori to ANSA. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy, the lack of tourists and the circulation of motor boats has made some channels cleaner. As a result, marine life is reappearing in the crystal clear waters. In Venice, a large medusa recently appeared.

