Dolphins adapted their sperm to reproduce in the aquatic environment

A study with the participation of researchers from the National Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Technology (INIA) of the CSIC reveals that the sperm of the dolphins had to adapt to allow reproduction in the marine environment.

Unlike their terrestrial relatives, who use glucose as an energy source, the dolphin sperm metabolize fatty acids to allow their motility and acquire the ability to fertilize the ovum. The work has been published in the journal Current Biology.

Diet rich in fat and protein

50 million years ago, when some herbivores decided to return to the sea, they had to evolve and change their morphology to adapt to swimming. His metabolism changed drastically by substituting plant-based food for a diet rich in fat and proteina, based on fish consumption. This transformation contributed to the adaptation to the new conditions of lack of oxygen for long periods of time.

“By changing the diet of vegetables and polysaccharides of plant origin for proteins and fat, they began to use fatty acids as energy substrate. The muscles adapted to use fat as an energy source, while glucose was reserved for some specific tissues such as the brain ”, he explains. Alfonso Gutierrez-Adán, one of the study authors.

In these new conditions, also their organs and reproductive strategiess underwent major transformations. Among them, the dolphins lost their seminal glands Producers of the seminal fluid that nourishes the sperm in its ejaculate, so the energy source to be able to move and fertilize the oocyte had to be accumulated inside.

“We have discovered that many of the enzymes in glycolytic pathway, responsible for metabolizing glucose in the testicle, are inactivated in the dolphin. This is due to the fact that the pathway used by sperm to produce energy and move is the oxidative phosphorylation of lipids, which means that the species undergoes an extraordinary adaptation, essential to reproduce in the new marine conditions ”, explains the scientist.

To reach these conclusions, the INIA-CSIC team analyzed the dolphin sperm and, especially, the glucose or pyruvate requirements for movement, as well as their motility by inactivating the mitochondrial fatty acid beta-oxidation pathway. They also performed metabolomic analyzes to verify their differences with the sperm of terrestrial mammals such as the bull.

We have discovered that many of the enzymes of the glycolytic pathway, responsible for metabolizing glucose in the testis, are inactivated in the dolphin. This is because the pathway that sperm use to produce energy and move is the oxidative phosphorylation of lipids.

Alfonso Gutiérrez-Adán, researcher at INIA-CSIC

Researchers from the Center for Marine and Environmental Research at the University of Porto, responsible for identifying mutations in glycolytic genes, also participated in the study. The Veterinary Faculty of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), and the Oceanogràfic of the City of Arts and Sciences of Valencia, have also collaborated, which contributed the dolphin sperm samples.

An adaptation that does not occur in whales

The cetaceans are divided into two large groups, the odontocetes (toothed cetaceans) and the mysticetos (baleen whales). While the former have teeth, like dolphins and killer whales, the latter have barbs to filter, swallow and expel water through their barbs.

Researchers have warned that mutations experienced by dolphins have also been observed in other species within the group of dolphins. odontocetes. “The change seems essential for their adaptation to the sea and to a diet of proteins and fats. However, the diet of baleen whales is based on krill, small marine crustaceans of various species that are part of plankton and whose composition is rich in a carbohydrate: chitin.

“Although it is difficult to collect sperm from these animals and we still do not know much about their metabolism, these mutations in glycolytic genes have not been observed in mysticetes,” says Gutiérrez-Adán.

In the next phase of the study, the researchers will focus on analyzing the energy source and the strategy used by dolphins in the sperm training process. “Understand the entire process of sperm adaptation it could serve to apply this knowledge to reproductive biotechnologies of livestock species and to humans ”, he concludes.

Reference: Luís Q. Alves, Raquel Ruivo, Raúl Valente, Miguel M. Fonseca, André M. Machado, Stephanie Plön, Nuno Monteiro, David García-Parraga, Sara Ruiz-Díaz, Maria J. Sánchez-Calabuig, Alfonso Gutiérrez-Adán, L. Filipe C. Castro. A drastic shift in the energetic landscape of toothed whale sperm cells. Current Biology. DOI: 10.1016 / j.cub.2021.05.062

Rights: Creative Commons.