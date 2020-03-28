Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis confirmed for Wrestlemania

Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis confirmed for Wrestlemania 36 | During the WWE SmackDown broadcast on March 27 this new match for Wrestlemania 36 has been confirmed.

Through this express segment the fight that will take place at Wrestlemania has been confirmed:

We come back from commercials and we see a brawl between Dolph Ziggler and Otis in backstage. The referee roster comes to separate them and Ziggler challenge Otis to a match in WrestleMania 36 where Mandy rose It will be in your corner.

Otis will face Dolph Ziggler in #WWE # Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/2Tp1LF0tRA

WWE Wrestlemania 36 card

The following WWE Wrestlemania 36 card is rumored, as many matches could change:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. ¿??

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

