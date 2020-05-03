Dolph Ziggler remembers his victory at MITB and his trade against Alberto Del Rio.

In 2012, Dolph Ziggler It was the superstar who climbed the ladder to pick up the briefcase that would lead to one of the best moments of his career in the future. Dolph Ziggler was the winner of the briefcase of Money In The Bank in 2012 and exchanged it before Alberto Del Rio to proclaim himself as the new champion of the Heavyweights. This was one of the most iconic moments for Dolph Ziggler in his carrer.

His exchange was in the episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania 29. Dolph Ziggler He got the fans to their feet when his entry topic rang and he appeared with the briefcase to cash in on his trade. Recently, Ziggler has had the opportunity to speak to The Bump and he wanted to remember this moment in detail.

The words of Dolph Ziggler regarding the subject they were the following:

It wasn’t just me trading, it was an entire fanbase behind someone they could tell to do it. I went out and wanted everything to be business. When my music played and I went through the curtains, I felt like 10,000 bees were stinging me. I loved that a From the river Injured almost defeated me on three separate occasions. I think she is a beauty, if you know how good I am at wrestling or if you are a fan of the business or if you do not know what is happening, you see those four minutes, you die and you live three times. I don’t know if that can happen to anyone. It all happened thanks to the fans.

