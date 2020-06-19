Dolph Ziggler after months working on the blue brand, has now been brought to RAW once again | Fight News

In the most recent important events that have taken place in WWE, we had the arrival of the Phenomenal AJ Styles, as reinforcement for the tournament for the Intercontinental Championship. This had a great participation, winning in the grand final, and becoming the new champion.

Now it looks like another big change is underway, in addition to Mustafa Ali’s recent move to the red cast.

Dolph Ziggler goes to the red mark again

In a new report by the famous Wrestle Votes twitter account, which in the past has revealed the biggest rumors in WWE, has confirmed through a source within the company, that SmackDown superstars Dolph Ziggler, he has been transferred to the red mark RAW, as part of the exchange with Dolph Ziggler. This is what he said on Twitter:

A source within wwe: dolph ziggler is moved to raw, as part of the “swap” with aj styles to smackdown.

Source: Dolph Ziggler is moving to RAW as part of the AJ Styles “trade” to SmackDown. – WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 19, 2020

At the moment there are no more details about it, but it has become clear that he will be the exchange for the red mark. Now we can see if the recent transfer of Mustafa Ali was an isolated fact, since at first it was reported that it was due to the arrival of Styles to the blue brand.

We will surely know more in the next programs. We will keep you informed.

