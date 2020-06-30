Dolph Ziggler is not afraid to point out Randy Orton’s mistakes

Randy Orton has had a great 2020, as his rivalry with Edge has received much praise from all sides. The Viper is doing his best work in years as he has found a great dance partner in Edge. Now Dolph Ziggler had a few words for both legends.

Dolph Ziggler, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, spoke about Edge and Randy Orton and what their favorites are like. He revealed that he has not seen Backlash’s fight, but he praised the duo, especially Orton. Ziggler said some people are afraid to point out Orton’s mistakes, but he is not one of them.

I don’t have to kiss any butt, I don’t have any horse in the game, but both are two of my favorites. I know a lot of people hate Randy because he is so good. It’s amazing. I will watch Raw and say, “Damn, he does it better than anyone.” It makes me really mad. There are only a handful of true natural fighters, and he is one, and I hate that. So when Randy is wrong, I point it out. A lot of people are afraid to do that, and that’s fine, but he won’t listen to the end of my review. But my God, nobody is as good as him, and that really bothers me.

Randy Orton vs Edge

Randy Orton and Edge have had quite a history, from teammates to rivals. The two WWE legends have met twice in the ring this year, the first was at WrestleMania 36, ​​where, in a brutal fight, Edge claimed victory.

They faced each other once again at Backlash, in a fight that exceeded 40 minutes, where the two showed some old school fighting. Orton won the second hand-to-hand backslash.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.