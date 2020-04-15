Dolph Ziggler Asks Fans To Support Fired WWE Superstars

Wrestling planet | Dolph Ziggler Asks Fans To Support Fired Superstars

The WWE superstar, Dolph ZigglerHe used his Twitter this afternoon and asked fans to support the WWE talents who were fired earlier today.

Ziggler tweeted:

“Today, many incredible fighters lost their jobs, in the midst of everything that happens it may not mean much to you and that’s fine. But it means a lot to me. If you can, support them, check the pages @PWTees and @ BookCameo .If you have a favorite fighter who lost his job and is having a hard time, send his information «. awesome wrestlers lost their job today, in the midst of everything going on it may not mean a lot to you & that’s ok. But it means a lot to me. If you can, root for them, checkout their @PWTees page & @BookCameo

If u have a fav independent pro having a rough time, send their info — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 15, 2020

UPGRADE:

During a second round, the company would also have announced the following names:

Mike chioda

Sarah Logan

Luke Gallows

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Finlay

Scott Armstrong

Sarah Stock

Billy Kidman

Pat buck

Shawn Daivari

Lance Storm

Mike Rotunda

Erick rowan

Cousin and Epic

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No way Jose

Rusev

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger

Kavita Devi

From the team of Wrestling planet, we want to send forces and support to all the workers of WWE who are being fired during this difficult situation.

Without a doubt, the wave of company layoffs has begun, and we are sure that more fighters could come out of the company in the coming days. Who could be the next fighters to be released from the company? Let us know through our social networks:

Remember that Planet Wrestling continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

We will keep you informed about any news and any dismissal that may occur in the company.