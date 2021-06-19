‘Dolores’ makes landfall, the event causes heavy rains, accompanied by wind and high waves

MEXICO CITY

The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC), dependent on the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), sent a Liaison and Coordination mission (ECO) to carry out coordinated actions with the state and municipal civil protection authorities of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Nayarit, Oaxaca and Guerrero before the passage of Tropical Storm Dolores.

According to the report of the National Meteorological Service, at 7:00 am, Tropical Storm Dolores was located 125 km west of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán; and it was expected to make landfall between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. this Saturday in the municipality of Aquila, Michoacán.

In the most recent report, it is known that tropical storm ‘Dolores’ has already made landfall. It causes winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

The event causes heavy rains, accompanied by wind and high waves in western and southern states of the country.

The Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) activated the DNIII-E Plan and the Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR) the Marine Plan.

It is important to follow and attend to the warnings and alerts of the National Meteorological Service and the National Civil Protection Coordination.

