Dolores leaves damage at 11 Guerrero points

LThe Guerrero Civil Protection Secretariat reported damages in 11 municipalities of the state due to the intense rains derived from the tropical storm Dolores, mainly in the coastal area. In this municipality, a crocodile left the Puerto Marqués lagoon, after it increased its level.

The state agency reported, on a preliminary basis, 35 homes affected by floods, two homes affected by landslides, three collapsed fences, 31 trees fallen in different municipalities of the state, four collapses in roads, as well as two vehicles with damage due to landslides and falling of tree.

To prevent further damage, some 300 members of the Mexican Army are preparing to apply the DN-3 plan to help the population, having vehicles and personnel ready to start touring the areas where the greatest damage is reported.

ACAPULCO AND VERACRUZ. The damages in Guerrero were due to the rains caused by Dolores. In Veracruz, they were for another phenomenon.

Likewise, state Civil Protection prepares the list of schools that could function as shelters if necessary in the municipalities where the rain has occurred with greater intensity.

The affected municipalities are Tecpan de Galeana, with 12 flooded homes. During the Nuxco bypass, there was a rock slide on the Acapulco-Zihuatanejo federal highway.

In addition to Atoyac de Álvarez, Benito Juárez, Ajuchitlán del Progreso, Ometepec, Cuautepec, Igualapa, Metlatonoc, Acapulco.

There were also collapses on the 334 km and 350 low speed lane on Autopista del Sol, also in the municipality of Marquelia, on the Acapulco-Pinotepa federal highway and in Chilpancingo.

VERACRUZ

It is expected that Dolores will continue its movement towards the northwest, gradually approaching the coasts of Colima and Michoacán, its cloud bands will produce extraordinary punctual rains in Guerrero, torrential rains in Michoacán and Oaxaca, intense in Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima, very strong punctual in Guanajuato , Mexico state.

Given this, in Jalisco, yesterday the State Emergency Committee met in a virtual way in order to establish prevention measures for the population due to the possible Dolores pass.

In Nayarit, Governor Antonio Echevarría García reported that the storm will generate heavy rains and possible hailstorms, so elements of Citizen Protection will move to Acaponeta, Tecuala, Tuxpan, San Blas, Bahía de Banderas and Compostela, where, so far, a heightened alert is presented.

In Colima, Semar applied the Regional Marine Plan as a preventive measure against the displacement of Dolores.

