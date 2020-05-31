Dozens of US politicians, activists, and artists celebrated the 90th birthday of the Latin unionist Dolores Huerta this Saturday in a virtual celebration that honored a lifetime of fighting for the rights of workers, justice, and women, among others. defense of social justice.

At a party conducted as if it were a nightly television program, the comedian and actress Cristela Alonzo gave way to numerous interventions and videos recorded by fifty people who recognized everything done by this woman born in 1930 in New Mexico.

The former president of the USA Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, had a congratulatory message for the activist of Mexican origin, from whom they said that they were always “inspired by the work” of a woman who “has truly been on the front line” of fighting against numerous struggles. for the benefit of those most in need.

“Yes you can,” the motto that Huerta used in his fight for farm workers and that the former US president. Barack Obama endorsed the campaign that led him to the White House in 2008, was one of the most used phrases this day.

Actor Danny Glover, a personal friend of the Latina, highlighted precisely that struggle of Huerta, a woman who “has changed the narratives of the country.”

Another friend who intervened live from home was the actress Eva Longoria, who wanted to highlight the fight for “justice” that has characterized the last 70 years of her life.

For Longoria as Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, Zoe Saldaña and many of the other guests at the birthday party, Huerta is and has been an “example” for a “long fight that has not yet ended.”

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, joined the event with a video in which he indicated that the Latina has raised the level of “humanity” in the United States and that it was an “honor” to fight her side. “Thank you for exemplifying” the country, said the Democrat.

Actor Edward James Olmos, who was moved to tears in his thank you message, said that without her there would be no “Yes you can,” because the activist is a “queen of hope” for all US Latinos.

Jane Fonda joined the party to say that the Hispanic woman taught her, like many other women, to “get up” to fight for their rights, a battle that actress Rosario Dawson also highlighted, who said of Huerta that she is a “woman with convictions ”and fought for them without knowing that he was on the“ right side of history ”.

There was also time to toast, and the Cheech actor Marín did it with tequila and Kerry Kennedy, daughter of the assassinated former United States Attorney General Bobby Kennedy, did the same with champagne.

As of the party that was there were musical performances by, among others, Carlos Santana and his wife Cindy Blackman, Sheila E. and her father, the legendary Latin percussionist Pete Escovedo, the award-winning musical groups Ozomatli and the Grammy-nominated Mariachi band Flor de Toloache, who interpreted the traditional “Las Mañanitas”.

In addition to celebrating the figure and work of the activist, the event aimed to raise money for the Dolores Huerta Foundation’s Covid-19 aid fund, which is providing direct services to California communities to alleviate the impact of the pandemic on regions where farmworkers have been disproportionately affected.

The protests over the death of the African American George Floyd when he was under police custody flew over the celebration and Dolores said that he “prayed for the people” who are in the demonstrations these days, but asked that they follow his teachings and those of his fellow soldier César Chávez and that these were peaceful.

“You can succeed without violence,” said Huertas, who took the opportunity to insist in one of his current great struggles, that Latinos register to vote in the presidential elections next November.

Actor Mark Hamil, the Luke Skywalker of the “Star Wars” saga, said that, without a doubt, the “force is powerful” in Dolores in her fight for the rights of the most needy and all of them wished her to be many years old. more in their defense of social justice because “six fifteen” have been few.