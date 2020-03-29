Cristiano Ronaldo has published a video where his mother is seen playing sports and very recovered after suffering a stroke.

Dolores Aveiro, mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, is still recovering from the stroke he suffered on March 3. After three weeks hospitalized, she is already at home with her family, Portugal is also confined by the coronavirus, and doing exercises to improve as quickly as possible, as can be seen in a photograph published by the Juventus player. CR7 appears with her mother and sisters and the image is accompanied by the following message: «Very grateful to have my mother home and recovering. Take care of your families and loved ones.