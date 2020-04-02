Dolly Parton, will allocate a donation of 1 million for the investigation of dangerous viruses | Instagram

The famous singer Dolly parton is very concerned about the coronavirus pandemic that has spread worldwide and is taking action

Superstar Dolly Partón undertook actions to carry out the financing of an investigation that helped to find a quick cure against pandemic that today threatens and has claimed several lives around the world.

The 74-year-old artist who chairs a foundation reported will contribute 1 million to collaborate with a series of investigations that the United States has been carrying out in order to spread the epidemic.

The foregoing was made known by the same “Country Queen”Who through a Twitter post noted would make a donation of a million dollars to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for research of the Covid-19.

The actress, producer and businesswoman He is one of the artists who joins the list of celebrities who are concerned and have decided to take action to find an early solution and prevent this from expanding further.

The original of Locust, Ridge, Tennessee, United States Outstanding artist of the country genre is working on his charitable foundation called “The Imagination LibraryThrough which she reads children’s books on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern time for 10 weeks.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails books to children across the United States for free. It is also available in Australia, Canada, Ireland and Great Britain.

Dolly Rebecca Parton better known in the music world as Dolly parton He was born on January 19, 1946.

She is considered as one of the best singers of the genre, which led her to be recognized as “The Queen of the Country“

The singer, Composer, actress, producer, businesswoman, writer, for more than four decades, her innovative facet has been recognized, in particular for her works from the 1970s and 1980s and her peculiar voice.

