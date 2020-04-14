Dolly Parton also made a $ 1 million donation to research to find a cure for the Coronavirus.

While a lot of musicians are streaming concert streams from home or streaming old concerts for free, the country legend, Dolly parton, decided to delight his fans by uploading more than 90 songs to the main platforms of streaming musical this weekend.

The interpreter of 74 years old man released the news via twitter and stated that he hopes that adding these songs to music platforms will shed some light on the lives of his fans in these difficult times.

Surprise! 93 of your favorite classics are finally available again online! I hope these songs bring some light into your life during these hard times ❤️ Listen now wherever you stream music! https://t.co/9vhYQb6Hd7 pic.twitter.com/q26tOmbAoj – Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 10, 2020

The 93 songs are part of six albums that have never been available in streaming:

‘Little Sparrow’ (2001)

‘Halos & Horns’ (2002)

‘For God & Country’ (2003)

‘Live & Well’ (2004)

‘Those Were the Days’ (2005)

‘Better Day’ (2011)

In addition to uploading these discs to the network, Dolly Parton made a donation of 1 million dollars for research in the search for a cure for Coronavirus.

.