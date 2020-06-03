An indigenous community exchanges dolls in the Roma Norte neighborhood for food to survive in the midst of the epidemic.

..- A cheerful face cloth doll with colorful ribbons adorning her hair has established herself as the best ambassador for the Otomí ethnic group in Mexico. Thanks to its charm, this indigenous community exchanges it for food to survive in the midst of the epidemic.

On two makeshift tables as counters on an avenue in the Roma Norte neighborhood in Mexico City, dozens of Lele dolls – a baby in Otomi – are waiting for those who wish to adopt them.

It is only necessary to exchange them for food, diapers or cleaning products, urgent for dozens of families from this community based in the capital.

“Several families got together to organize this and to exchange our product, the dolls, for a pantry. Now our husbands are out of work, ”says Marisela Pérez, a 30-year-old artisan and the mother of three children.

With her companions, Pérez went out to sell Lele, one of the traditional doll variants from the Amealco municipality, in Querétaro, at prices between 50 and 1,500 pesos.

But confinement to prevent the spread of the virus turned large sections of the city, the most affected by the epidemic, into deserts, leaving them without income.

With about 120 million inhabitants, Mexico registered until Tuesday 74,560 cases and 8,134 deaths from COVID-19. It is the second Latin American country with the most deaths after Brazil.

“Otomí Pride”

Almost 60 families from Santiago Mexquititlán – part of the Amealco municipality – live in the building in front of which they have set up this street bazaar.

The property exhibits murals inspired by his imagination and phrases such as “Otomí Pride”, evidence of his regionalism. According to official data from 2015, there are 667,038 Otomies, settled mainly in Hidalgo, Mexico, Puebla, Veracruz and Querétaro.

Aware that they were not the only ones without income due to the crisis, the artisans opted for barter.

“Everyone in the world right now is the same and we said: the pantry is what they have at their fingertips,” says Pérez.

Happily, the power of seduction of the dolls, declared a cultural heritage of Querétaro in 2018, is remarkable.

In less than an hour, more than a dozen people in masks carry their supplies.

Some bring small bags of vegetables, rice or milk boxes. Others more generous land cargoes, where in addition to groceries they add diapers, disinfectants or toilet paper.

Once the merchandise is delivered, they parade in front of the dolls to choose their favorite. They are small but exquisite, about 10 centimeters high, even the most colorful and elegant about 45 centimeters.

“It’s what we live on”

Marisela and her partner Marisol González let everyone choose, according to their own conscience or the money invested in the pantry.

“For the beauty of these jobs, I think there is very little we give in exchange for the effort they make,” says Javier Saucedo, a 51-year-old activist who takes a small doll with his wife.

Three friends who arrive from the south of the city deliver nine full bags, valued at just over 6,200 pesos.

“I saw it on Instagram and said, well, let’s help, I got my friends together and let’s go!” Says Pamela Cordero, 35, who plans to give a doll to her aunt.

They wear about eight different sizes and a T-shirt with traditional designs. Marisol recognizes that her generosity deserves that they choose to their liking.

But not all Otomi consider barter a fair deal, given how laborious each piece is.

“It took us about three hours on a wrist. We do everything by hand, ”says Alejandra Macedonio, 40, also from Santiago Mexquititlán, but whose community lives on a property invaded in the neighboring Juárez neighborhood.

“It’s what we live on,” adds Macedonio, who hopes to return to the streets soon to sell them.

Also read: Opinion | There is no pandemic that can with entrepreneurs