Dollar’s weight in world reserves increases to 59.5% in the first quarter

Bill Cosby is released from prison after a court overturns his conviction

Washington, Jun 30 (.) .- The comedian Bill Cosby was released from prison on Wednesday after the Supreme Court of the state of Pennsylvania (USA) annulled the conviction for sexual abuse that a judge issued against him in 2018 and which made him the first celebrity incarcerated in the “MeToo” era. A previous civil agreement that invalidates the trial for which he was convicted allowed Cosby, 83, to leave the state prison near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in which he spent more than two years on Wednesday. The actor was sentenced in 2018 to a maximum of ten years in prison, of which he had to serve at least three, for having sexually assaulted the Canadian Andrea Constand in 2004, one of the more than sixty women who have denounced the actor. The victim was then the basketball coach for the Temple University girls’ team, where Cosby studied and of which he was a major donor. In sentencing, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court argued that Cosby did not have a fair trial and should not have been arrested in 2015, when Montgomery (Pennsylvania) District Attorney Kevin Steele discovered new evidence confirming that the actor had abused of Constand. Specifically, what Steele discovered was a previously secret testimony from Cosby, in which he acknowledged that he gave women sedatives before abusing them. Now, however, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that Steele acted improperly, because he had to have respected an agreement that Cosby had reached in 2005 with his predecessor in the District Attorney’s Office to compensate Constand through civil and avoid criminal prosecution against him. The new evidence that Steele uncovered was crucial in convicting the comedian because they demonstrated that the abuse was a premeditated action. In fact, during the trial, Constand related how Cosby, whom she considered her friend, invited her one night in early 2004 to his mansion in the town of Cheltenham (Pennsylvania) and gave her some pills that made her dizzy, blurred her vision and they prevented him from defending himself against the comedian. A LEGAL TECHNICISM In its 79-page sentence, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court collects Constand’s accusations and how the actor took advantage of the fact that he could not move to abuse her until he lost consciousness. However, it is based on a legal technicality about the agreement that Bill Cosby had reached with the Montgomery district attorney in 2005 to overturn the conviction. Specifically, the court determines that “the only remedy” to remedy the “unfair” trial against the actor is to annul his sentence, order his release from prison and prevent him from being tried again for the same crimes. On the other hand, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court also criticized that the magistrate then in charge of the case allowed five other women who claimed to be victims of abuse to testify at the trial, in addition to Constand. In that case, the objective of the Prosecutor’s Office was to demonstrate the existence of a pattern in which Cosby used his fame and his public image of “family man” to manipulate women, become their mentor and then betray their trust by abusing they. More than sixty women have accused Cosby of sexually abusing them between 1960 and 2000, although those cases did not prosper because he prescribed and only Constand’s allegations could be brought to trial. INDIGNATION AND UNBELIEF The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision has sparked outrage, anger and disbelief, especially among the women who accused Cosby of abuse. On Twitter, Lisa Bloom, a lawyer representing three women, said her clients are “outraged” by Cosby’s release and encouraged other victims to tell their story. For its part, Hollywood reacted in disbelief. Actress Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men”), founder of the organization Time’s Up, called for judicial reform and wrote on Twitter: “I am furious at the news. I know women who this man drugged and raped.” Rosanna Arquette (“Pulp Fiction”) opined that Cosby is still a “bloody rapist” and composer Diane Warren ironically said that the ex-comedian would have drugged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The only public support came from the hand of Phylicia Rashad, who was his partner on “The Cosby Show” and assured: “Finally !!! A terrible ruling is being straightened, a judicial error is being corrected!” Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to comment specifically on the sentence, but said US President Joe Biden believes that women who report sexual abuse face a “difficult road” and are “brave.” . (c) . Agency