Dollar trades near 2021 lows, market awaits Fed minutes

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) – The dollar traded near its lowest levels of the year against other currencies on Wednesday, as traders cautious on inflation awaited Federal Reserve minutes, while China’s tough position on the cryptocurrencies brought down bitcoin and ethereum.

* Data from last week showed the fastest price increase in more than a decade in the United States, which has stoked fears that the central bank will raise its interest rates earlier than expected, despite the fact that its authorities have said that the hike is temporary.

* Minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting, to be released on Wednesday, would confirm that authorities think a rate hike is still a long way off, but any jarring notes or signals on when its position might change could have a significant impact on the market.

* “The question is: When will the Fed change its mindset on inflation?” Said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale, adding that he expects a status quo on monetary policy for now.

* In early trading in Europe, the dollar index touched a low of 89.686, a level not seen since February 25, but gradually rose again against a basket of six currencies. At 1109 GMT, the dollar was up 0.23%.

* Exposing mounting price pressures in the global economy, UK inflation accelerated sharply in April to 1.5% from the previous month, sparking fears that the uptrend is here to stay.

* The British pound was down 0.3% at $ 1.4165, but had reached one of its highest levels of the year earlier in the session at $ 1.4200.

* The euro, which hit its highest level against the greenback since early January at $ 1.2223, fell to $ 1.2197.

* Cryptocurrencies fell after China banned its financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and warned investors about speculative trading in cryptocurrencies.

* Bitcoin briefly fell to a three-month low of $ 36,250 and pierced key technical levels, moving away from the $ 40,000 mark. At 1137 GMT it was down 11.2% to 38,103. Rival digital currency Ether was sinking about 20% at $ 2,690.

