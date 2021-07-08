Dollar trades little changed after Fed minutes

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, Jul 7 (.) – The dollar appreciated slightly on Wednesday following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting, which showed the Federal Reserve authorities faced an onslaught of inflation and fear for stability. financial but did not include big surprises.

* Fed officials estimated last month that “substantial progress in the economic recovery was” generally considered to have not yet been made “, but agreed that they should be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, according to the minutes.

* The US currency fell slightly after the release of the minutes, then reversed course and advanced.

* “The minutes only serve to confirm that the Fed will most likely reduce asset purchases sometime this year,” said Kathy Lien, managing director of BK Asset Management.

* The dollar index, which measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of currencies, traded towards the close of the negotiations in New York with a rise of 0.135% to 92.664 units, consolidating near its recent high of 3 months, even despite the fall in 10-year Treasury debt returns to a floor not seen since February.

* Pressures from falling yields, coupled with some weak employment reports, likely contributed to the dollar’s lackluster reaction to Fed minutes, Lien said. But the US economy is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic in better shape than Europe and Japan, which is good for the greenback, he added.

* One of the main drivers for the currency in the second half will be the divergence on when central banks will begin to withdraw their monetary stimulus, based on solid economic fundamentals, said Win Thin, global head of foreign exchange strategies at Brown Brothers Harriman.

* Meanwhile, the euro hit a three-month low against the dollar, following data released in Germany that raised doubts about the strength of the country’s recent recovery.

* The European currency traded at $ 1.1835, after hitting a three-month low of $ 1.17815. Against its Japanese peer, it fell to 130.535 yen, approaching the two-month low of 130.05 yen that it marked on June 21.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa and Marion Giraldo)