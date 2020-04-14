The dollar “counted with settlement”, the exchange rate implicit in the price in pesos and dollars of Argentine stocks and bonds, maintains a strong rise this Tuesday. At noon came to operate at a historical record of 114.07 pesos, in a reflection of the perception that the financial agents have on the real value of the North American currency.

It happens that in a formal market stifled by exchange controls, the official exchange rate that is observed in the businesses of the wholesale market and, consequently, on the blackboard of the banks, where the 30% surcharge for the “solidarity” tax is added, is distorted by official intervention, which regulates prices and quantities.

The wide monetary expansion toapplied by the Central Bank to support fiscal needs in the context of quarantine, inflationary expectations and negative rates explain the escalation of the last hours.

In the square wholesaler the North American currency agreed to $ 65.50, with a marginal increase of 12 cents. In 2020, it rises 9.4 percent.

On the average of banks of the Buenos Aires downtown is offered to the public to $ 87.61, with the monthly quota of USD 200 for private demand.

In stock trading, the “Counted with liqui” rises 6%, to 109.51 pesoswhile the dollar MEP rises to $ 110.50, as a result of an increase in Argentine assets in pesos greater than the profit in dollars recorded in this round.

He “Counted with liqui” climbs 46.7% over the course of 2020 while there is no parallel dollar reference or blue, in the absence of business due to the quarantine that paralyzes informal operations.

The exchange gap between the “liqui” and the wholesale officer, it is the highest since February 2015, when the previous “stocks” of the Cristina Kirchner administration were in effect, now in the 67.2%, after having touched 74% in midday hours.

¿Why it goes up so much the price of the dollar in the stock benchmark? The monetary expansion Faced by the Central Bank to finance the growth of public spending by the official assistance measures against the spread of the coronavirus is a central cause.

The Monetary Base approaches a record of 2.5 trillion pesos, with a growth of about $ 1,160,504 million or 90% in the last year, from $ 1,288,954 million on April 8, 2019.

“He appetite for dollarization, amid uncertainty about the coronavirus, the renegotiation of the debt, together with a excess weight for the monetary issue and the sharp drop in rates, generated a further increase in exchange rates implicit ”, pointed out the analysts of Research for Traders.

“The pressure on the dollar feel strong. In the current global context, uncertainty about the Government’s next steps in the restructuring, next to brake on the economy and the need for financing increased by the virus that pushes the monetary issue, the pressure was not less “, contributed from Investments Personal Portfolio.

The drop in the rate of the Liquidity Letters (Leliq), now in the 38% annual, had as a natural consequence the drop in returns on loans to fixed term, already close to 20% per year, when a inflation greater than 40% in twelve months.

The Central Bank’s international reserves, meanwhile, totaled USD 43,861 million on Monday, the highest amount since last March 26, according to data subject to adjustment.