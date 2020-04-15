The official dollar maintains its gradual rise, to advance this Wednesday 12 cents with respect to the previous closing, in $ 65.62 in the wholesale plaza. The presence of a private offer allowed the Central Bank to buy new foreign currency on the last wheels.

While in the retail segment, the dollar is close to 88 pesos for sale to the public, with the application of the “solidarity” tax of 30 percent.

This Wednesday, the “Counted with liquidation” amounts more than 2% to 110.43 pesos at 13 hours.

The increase in the stock exchange rate is leading the gaps between the official dollar and prices outside the “stocks” at levels highs of 65%, about 20 percentage points above the previous highs of 45% in February.

“The pressure on the financial dollar occurs in the framework of high uncertainty regarding restructuring, together with doubts about the future of the economy that increased with the appearance of COVID-19, and in the face of an increase in inflationary expectations“Referred the analysts of Investments Personal Portfolio.

“The uncertainty due to the coronavirus, the renegotiation of the debt, the issuance of pesos and the fall in rates generated another significant rise in the implicit exchange rates, “they commented from Research for Traders.

Jorge Fedio, technical analyst at Clave Bursátil, noticed an upward trend in the “liqui” and the MEP that was also transmitted to the shares, a “go up that is due to the super abundance of weights before the excessive and unrestricted emission which will soon boost hyper inflation ”.

“That oversupply, by placing it at a rate to preserve liquidity, it collapsed at 2% and that money immediately sought another destination, and exercised very strongly refuge pressure in the dollar ‘counted with liqui’, which shot above $ 100 and reached $ 120, ”added Fedio.

The Bookings The international banks of the Central Bank increased this Tuesday by about USD 28 million, to be located in the 43,889 million of dollars.