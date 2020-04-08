The coverage search investors, given the continuity of the injection of weights applied by the Government, assisted by the Central Bank, promotes a rise in the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, close to 5% in pesos, which is transmitted to the implicit dollar prices.

This Wednesday, the “Counted with liquidation” and the dollar MEP they set new records, around 95 and 94 pesos, respectively.

The “cash with liqui”, which is calculated by dividing the price in pesos of Argentine stocks and bonds by their quotation in dollars abroad, accumulates an increase of 27% so far this year.

The negative real rates for time deposits and debt securities in pesos, in a market restricted to buy dollars in cash, they promote dollarization through the stock market channel.

With the “liqui”, the currencies are deposited in an account abroad, while the operation of the MEP allows the dollars to be kept in an account within the local financial system.

These businesses between private are legal and do not represent a loss of reserves or exit of dollars from the financial system, what is commonly called “flight” of capital.

In the formal plaza, the dollar wholesaler scarcely nine cents was appreciated, $ 65.16, still close to the record value of 2019, of $ 60.40 of the one registered on August 14, after the primary elections.

The exchange rate appreciated by thirty-first consecutive session, but always at a very gradual rate that compensated for the persistent inflation in Argentina. In 2020, the currency in the interbank market accumulates an increase of 8.8 percent.

“The official strategy aimed at slow down the pace of adjustment of the wholesale dollar, which ended the week with a rise of twenty-five cents compared to the closing of last Friday “, contributed Gustavo Quintana, agent of PR Corredores de Cambio.

The latest Survey of Market Expectations (REM), a survey among analysts prepared by the Central Bank, showed that the respondents estimated for March a inflation of 2.6% monthly and they raised their forecast of nominal exchange rate for the end of the year at $ 83.10 wholesale.

In the average number of banks in the downtown area of ​​Buenos Aires, the greenback was offered to $ 87.35 for sale to the public, with the “solidarity” tax of 30 percent.

As has happened since March 23, the dollar in the marginal segment continued inactive given the lack of operators in the market given the quarantine ordered by the Government until next Monday.

The Bookings international banks of the Central Bank recorded on Tuesday some USD 43.720 million, according to data subject to adjustment.

The iron Exchange “stocks” keep the official market isolated from a possible “run” for the excess of pesos that is flooding the plaza.

The Central Bank promotes in the year a Increase in the Monetary Base close to $ 600,000 million, of which, half obey different lines of financial assistance to the treasury (transitory advances and turns of accounting profits), afflicted by the fall in the collection in the framework of the economic recession and social isolation mandatory by the coronavirus.

He central bank on Wednesday it kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 38% in its Liquidity Bill auction (Eli Leliq ’) with a 29-day term, in which placed $ 90 billion, again below maturities of the day, in this case, about 100,000 million pesos.

The Leliq rate, an exclusive instrument for banks, outperforms the rest of the market by 13 points, when the rate Badlar of private banks closed in 25.12% annual and the return of the fixed term for deposits of up to 59 days it remained in 24.90 percent.

These negative rates they also exercise liquidity pressure of the system, which is evidenced in the drop in fixed-term deposits – sums that go to savings banks -, in which the impossibility of renewal affects due to bank inactivity. Time deposits from the private sector fell by almost $ 100 billion since last March 17.

Most of the Latin American currencies operated slightly higher against the dollar, in line with global markets that were recovering optimism about the coronavirus pandemic, which still offers little concrete indication that it is moderating, but which increased investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

The dollar in Brazil operated with a drop of 1.2% this Wednesday, in 5.16 reais. In 2020 the dollar in the neighboring country maintains an increase of 28 percent.