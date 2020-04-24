The parallel dollars are showing an initial reaction to the measures decided by the Central Bank and the National Securities Commission to try to contain the exchange gap.. The blue dollar loses five pesos and operates at $ 115 per unit from the hand of a decline of the dollar “counted with liquidation”, which falls to 110.80 pesos. This Thursday the Government launched a package of measures to stop the rise of those currency quotes when the free dollar touched 120 pesos.

The dollar wholesaler amounts eleven cents this Friday, to 66.43 pesos. Thus accumulates a 10.9% increase in 2020, in the framework of the exchange “stock” that has been in force since September 1 and under the daily liquidity regulation of the Central Bank.

This gradual increase in the official exchange rate contrasts with the devaluation career faced by many countries emerging to improve their competitiveness in a world that is closed to trade due to the spread of coronavirus.

This Friday, the dollar in Brazil reached a new historical record of 5.72 reales, to add an increase of 42% in less than four months of the year.

The implicit exchange rates evolve “in a context of portfolio dollarization by investors, attentive to the negotiations for the debt restructuring public ”, indicated from Research for Traders.

Faced with this escalation that led to the exchange gap between the formal dollar and the alternatives to a threshold above 70%, the Government decided to act accordingly and managed to cut the weekly progress after the application of restrictive measures through the National Securities Commission (CNV).

The agency established a 25% limit on the holding of foreign exchange in the portfolio of the Mutual Investment Funds in pesos and dollars, which have issued shares in local currency. Industry estimates put at about USD 400 million that could be dumped to the market for the disarmament of these positions, which will take place in three stages until 15 th of May.

Through the General Resolution No. 835/20, the CNV indicated that it had a staggered schedule of adequacy of portfolios (liquidation of the holding above the fixed limit), while the subscription of shares in a currency other than the currency of incorporation of the Fund was suspended.

The controlling entity stated that “there will be an exception for funds under the Asset Repatriation Regime”.

But you are were not the only official initiatives aimed at slowing progress of the dollar in its alternative prices.

This week a strong absorption of pesos through Passive Pass operations (placements of financial entities to the Central for a one-day term), with which contracted by about $ 530 billion the Monetary Base, which had approached 2.5 trillion pesos.

On the other hand, the Central Bank enabled from Monday 19 the withdrawal of dollar deposits through the window and the access of savers to their safes. Both operations were restricted by the social isolation measures ordered since March 20.

On the one hand, more dollars on the street can contribute to provide offer to the reduced parallel market, to which individuals go to sell foreign currency at a value close to 100 pesos to assume obligations in Argentine currency, instead of paying them in banks at the official price of $ 63.60 retail.

On the other, we must also closely follow the evolution of reserves of the Central Bank, since the dollar deposits of the private sector subtracted in the first two days of flexibilization bank yielded about USD 183 million, decrease that affects the amount of Central Bank assets in reserve requirements.