The price of the dollar remains stabilized in the equity parities, with a slight rise in the official circuit and a slightly more marked rise in the parallel market where it returned to the record $ 120 for sale.

In the market wholesaler agrees to $ 66.64, with an increase of eleven cents on the day, to add an increase of 11.3% in 2020.

Although the rise equals the inflation of the period, the reality is that the formal dollar begins to remain out of phase with the strong current of emerging devaluations, with Brazil at the head, where the dollar reaches Tuesday 5.58 reais, to achieve so far this year an increase of 38.8% in less than four months.

In the small parallel market, the dollar “Blue” earn two pesos or 1.7%, at 120 pesos, an intraday high also reached last Thursday. The exchange gap between the formal and the alternative dollars continues above the 70 percent.

Among stock market parities, the “Counted with liquidation” it is operated above the 115 pesos, while the MEP dollar reaches 113 pesos.

“This occurs within a framework of continuous dollarization investors, before the doubts about the restructuring of debt, and in moments of economic crisis due to inactivity due to total quarantine, “said analysts from Research for Traders.

Since Investments Personal Portfolio They reported that “despite the Central’s efforts to contain it, the rise of the financial dollar accelerates at the beginning of the week ”.

They added that “the regulations on rates and the latest restrictions to the Mutual Investment Funds were not enough to stop the lawsuit “, while the gap reaches “maximum zone even higher than what was registered during 2015 ”.

According to a report by Balanz Capital, “the continuity of demand in the unofficial dollar it seems that it led to the implementation of a new measure, which includes limit holding of dollar cash reserves to 25% of the equity for the open funds with quotas denominated in pesos ”.

The Economist Martín Tetaz described that “in the midst of the imminent exchange offer announcement of debt by the Economy, supply in the parallel market disappeared legal and jumped both the cash settlement and the MEP dollar. Nobody wanted to sell their dollars by buying a bond in which they had to stay parked for five days, with a forecast of hail and no roof in the parking lot. ”

The Central Bank enabled from Monday 20 the withdrawal of dollar deposits through the window and the access of savers to their safes. Both operations were restricted by the social isolation measures ordered since March 20.

The dollar cash deposits of the private sector fell between Monday 20 and Thursday 23 -the latest data provided by the BCRA- some USD 355 million or 1.9%, to $ 17,934 million.

We must also closely follow the evolution of reserves of the Central Bank, since the dollar deposits of the private sector influence the amount of the BCRA’s gross assets. The reserves totaled USD 43,648 million on Monday, with a USD 170 million drop since April 20.