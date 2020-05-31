Dollar Today: Price and exchange rate Sunday, May 31, 2020

When starting operations, the dollar The US is listed this Sunday, May 31, at an average price of 22.37 for sale and 21.87 pesos for purchase at exchange offices located at the “Benito Juárez” International Airport in Mexico City.

The exchange rate at the window is at 22.42 pesos for sale at BBVA México, while Banamex offers the dollar at 22.56 pesos and Banorte at 22.40 units, Banco BASE 22.86.

This is how the exchange rate dawns in the country’s banking institutions

Banco Azteca is the financial institution in Mexico that offers the cheapest dollar, at 22.09 pesos for sale, according to ElDolar.info. For its part, the bank that buys the most expensive green ticket is Banco INBURSA 22.80 pesos.

Meanwhile, to make payments of obligations in official institutions, the dollar is valued at $ 22,204 Mexican pesos.

Global Economic Crisis due to Coronavirus

Recall that last month the World Bank (WB) announced that it will have an amount of up to 160 billion dollars over the next 15 months in order to provide support in the health and economic fight against the crisis caused by the outbreak of coronavirus in China that quickly spread to the rest of the world.

This is how the dollar stands against the peso on the last day of May 2020

So its board approved “a first set of emergency aid operations for developing countries,” the World Bank said in a statement, pointing to a first group of projects for $ 1.9 billion in 25 nations.

The euro was sold at the window for a maximum of 25.03 pesos and was purchased for up to 24.69 pesos. While the pound sterling was offered at 27.75 pesos and was purchased at 27.40 pesos.

