He American dollar it is negotiated at 11:00 a 3.37 soles, so it implied a decrease of 0.09% with respect to the price of the previous day, when it stood at 3.37 soles.

Compared to the last week, the American dollar records a drop in 2.62%; but for a year now it has still accumulated a rise in 1.19%. With respect to previous days, it chains two successive dates in decline. The volatility figure is significantly higher than that accumulated in the last year, so that the value undergoes greater variations than the general trend.

In the annual photo, the American dollar it has come to be paid in a maximum of 3.57 soles, while its lowest level has been 3.30 soles. He American dollar it is positioned closer to its minimum than its maximum.

