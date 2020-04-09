He American dollar it is paid at 10:47 a.m. 842.83 Chilean pesos, so it represented a decrease of 0.15% with respect to the 844.13 Chilean pesos of the previous day.

In the last week, the American dollar marks a decline in 2.23%; by cons in year-on-year terms it still accumulates an increase in 23.11%. With respect to past dates, adds two days in a row of descent. In reference to the volatility of the last week, it is notoriously higher than that accumulated in the last year, so the value undergoes greater changes than the general trend.

In the annual photo, the American dollar it has been paid at a maximum of 867.95 Chilean pesos, while its lowest level has been 749.28 Chilean pesos. He American dollar it is placed closer to its value than the minimum.

Click here to check the latest news