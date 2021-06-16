Dollar scores biggest gain in year after Fed meeting: Chart

. videos

Inflation in Argentina gives way in May but continues at high levels

Buenos Aires, Jun 16 (.) .- Inflation in Argentina lost some ground last May, but still continues at very high levels, with a worrying trend in the case of food that has led the Government to adopt certain measures to try to contain the escalation. The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses reported this Wednesday that consumer prices in Argentina rose 3.3% in May compared to last April. The data for the fifth month of the year reveals a slowdown compared to March and April, when inflation was 4.8% and 4.1%, respectively. Meanwhile, consumer prices rose 48.8% in year-on-year terms in May and accumulated a rise of 21.5% in the first five months of the year. According to the official report, among the increases registered in the fifth month of the year, those in transport services (6%) and health (4.8%) stood out. FOOD BY THE CLOUDS Despite the slight respite in the general index, the trajectory of prices in the food and beverages segment continues to be worrisome due to its impact on the cost of the basic food basket and on the increasing poverty level in Argentina. According to the data released this Wednesday, the prices of food and beverages rose 3.1% in May compared to April, 49.9% in year-on-year terms, and accumulated a jump of 22.4% in the first five months of the year. According to the official report, “the rise in the food and non-alcoholic beverages division was the one with the highest incidence in most of the regions” of the country. In a very complex context for the Argentine economy – where high inflation is compounded by a scenario of recession and employment and income problems exacerbated by the pandemic – the Government of Alberto Fernández has adopted some measures aimed at containing food supplies . In May, the Executive suspended beef exports to contain their values ​​in the domestic market, which, according to official data released this Wednesday, grew by 72.9% in year-on-year terms and accumulated so far this year a rise of 27.6%. Meanwhile, last week the Government launched, through an agreement with 24 large companies, a basket with 70 products for mass consumption, mostly food and beverages, which will be sold at frozen prices until the end of the year in nearby shops. OFFICIAL OBJECTIVE After registering an inflation of 36.1% in 2019, the Government projected a rise of 29% for 2021, which, given the behavior of prices so far this year, is emerging as a difficult objective to meet. In fact, the private economists that the Central Bank consults on a monthly basis for its expectations report already project an average inflation of 48.3% for this year, although others have higher forecasts, of up to 60%. The Government, in any case, insists on projecting a downward curve in the rate of price growth for the next few months. In a meeting organized in Buenos Aires by the Argentine chapter of the Inter-American Council of Commerce and Production, Argentine Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, said this Wednesday that “the conditions are in place for month by month”, even with “some seasonal fluctuation “,” inflation is decreasing “. “The inflation data for May is lower than that for April, but we must continue because we are still at levels that are above what we consider should be in line with what is macroeconomically feasible,” he observed. “But today we have the conditions for this process of seeing a reduction in inflation to go through,” Guzmán insisted before a group of business leaders. For the minister, inflation is a “multi-causal” phenomenon that requires addressing the structural problems of the economy with a “comprehensive macroeconomic approach”, including exchange, fiscal and monetary policy and coordination with key players, such as businessmen and unions. (c) . Agency