The dollar hitched firmly high, after oscillating without a single direction earlier on the day of the definition of the last Ptax in April and the eve of a holiday in the country. In addition to keeping the local political scenario on the radar, investors react to the worsening mood abroad.

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced the maintenance of the bloc’s basic interest rates, which was expected, but the authority frustrated expectations that it would expand the purchase of assets.

Also, claims for unemployment benefits in the United States fell 603,000 in the week, but the total of 3,839 million claims exceeded expectations (forecast 3.5 million).

Also on the radar are the unfavorable decisions of STF ministers to President Jair Bolsonaro and his political children.

STF Minister Gilmar Mendes rejected Eduardo Bolsonaro’s action to suspend CPMI’s extension of fake news.

In addition, President Jair Bolsonaro said today that he is discussing a new name for the PF, but the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) will appeal, dismissing the new holder of the portfolio, José Levi, who yesterday said that the agency did not foresee the filing an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to reverse the decision that canceled the appointment of delegate Alexandre Ramagem.

Bolsonaro also said that he will present his tests for the diagnosis of the new coronavirus, in case the AGU loses an appeal in court that guarantees its privacy.

The worsening of the health crisis in Brazil is also accompanied in the markets. The Imperial College in London released a study that points Brazil in the worst situation in the world in relation to the covid-19 and that the total number of deaths from the disease may reach 9,700 by next Sunday.

Earlier, the unemployment rate in the country was 12.2% in the quarter through March, below the market median (12.4%, range from 11.9% to 12.9%), which helped support the dislocation of the interest curve earlier.

At 9:27 am, the spot dollar was up 0.87% to R $ 5.4025. The dollar for June, more liquid as of today, advanced 1.20%, to R $ 5.4080.

The increase also reflects the reaction of those “bought” in exchange (betting on price increases), after the dollar in sight has fallen more than 5% since Monday.

