The dollar operates higher on Thursday morning (28) under technical pressure from buyers in American currency on the eve of the definition of the last Ptax of May, with the intensification of political noise in Brazil and aligned with the rise of the Mexican peso abroad in amid the fall of oil. Investors bought on foreign exchange contracts (betting on price hikes) react after the dollar has accumulated losses of more than 8% in the last six sessions. The IGP-M had a smaller slowdown and the unemployment rate in the country came in line with market forecasts.

After Wednesday’s Federal Police operation determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the STF fake news inquiry, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) made threats and spoke of a “moment of rupture”. “(…) It is no longer an option of whether, but, of when it will happen”, said the deputy in a live broadcast of the blog Tuesday Free, by Allan dos Santos, one of the targets of the PF operation . “When it gets to the point where the president has no way out and an energetic measure is needed, he will be taxed as a dictator”, threatened the son of Jair Bolsonaro.

The president said that “something very serious is happening to our democracy”, without mentioning the operation. Yesterday, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF, to suspend the investigation of fake news.

The unemployment rate in Brazil was 12.6% in the quarter ended in April, according to data from the National Survey by Continuous Household Sample (Pnad Contínua) from IBGE. In the same period of 2019, the unemployment rate measured by Pnad Contínua was 12.5%. In the quarter through March 2020, the unemployment rate was 12.2%.

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) decelerated from 0.80% in April to 0.28% in May. This deflation had the main contribution of the Education, Reading and Recreation (-0.05% to -2.22%) and Transport (-1.49% to -2.60%) groups.

The investor is now awaiting the second reading of the United States’ GDP in the first quarter (9:30 am). At 9:22 am, the dollar rose to R $ 5.3119 and the future dollar for June advanced to R $ 5.3119 (+ 0.64%).

