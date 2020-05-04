On the return of the local holiday, the dollar operates at a strong high, reacting to the negative exterior amid the tension between the United States and China and local caution with signs of aggravation of the political crisis in full escalation of the covid-19 in the country. Until Sunday , 3, more than 7 thousand deaths and 100 thousand confirmed cases were registered in Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro remains in focus, after participating in another act against the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and Congress, yesterday in Brasília.

Bolsonaro said he will not allow any further interference in the government, that the Armed Forces are “on the side of the people”, that “from now on there is no more talk” and the Constitution “will be fulfilled at any price”. But the military made it clear that Air Force, Army and Navy are “always” defending the independence of powers and the Constitution. Bolsonaro said he could indicate a new name for the Federal Police today, which would be the right hand of Alexandre Ramagem, prevented by the Supreme Court from taking over last week.

The possible consequences of the testimony of former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro to the Federal Police on Saturday will be monitored.

In addition, the Chamber of Deputies set up a virtual session, at 11 am, to analyze changes in the project to aid states and municipalities, approved by the Senate on Saturday.

In the Focus survey, the market reduced its Selic estimate this year, from 3.00% to 2.75% per year, and again cut the forecast for GDP in 2020, from -3.34% to -3.76% . As for the exchange rate, the median of expectations at the end of the year was R $ 4.80 to R $ 5.00, compared to R $ 4.50 a month ago. For 2021, the projection for the exchange rate was R $ 4.55 to R $ 4.75, compared to R $ 4.40 from four surveys ago.

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) fell 0.18% at the end of April, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). Inflation measured by the indicator decelerated both in comparison with the end of March (0.34%) and in the third quarter of the month (0.07%). With the result, the index accumulates an increase of 0.74% in 2020 and 2.60% in the 12 months ended in April. In the month, deflation was more intense than forecasted by the median of Projections Broadcast, with a decrease of 0.11%, and very close to the floor (-0.19%) of the interval. The projection ceiling indicated a 0.02% drop. In 12 months, the rate was also lower than the survey’s median, 2.66%, and at the bottom of the interval, 2.6%. The highest projection indicated a rate of 2.79%.

At 9:25 am, the spot dollar was up 1.82% to R $ 5.5408. The future dollar for June advanced 0.90%, to R $ 5.5450.

