Dollar rises as investors wait for key inflation data

US futures fall as J&J vaccine problems report: Chile Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures tumble after report that the US will seek to suspend the use of Johnson & Johnson’s covid vaccines due to possible blood clots. Yield on 10-year Treasury bonds stable in anticipation of inflation data. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rises and emerging currencies fall. Copper advances in London. Bitcoin reaches a new record and exceeds USD62,000. Coronavirus cases in the country rose by 6,372 to 1,082,920 and the number of deaths increased from 137 to 24,483. Regarding vaccines, 7,369,321 people have been inoculated. CLP fell 0.1% and closed at 712.10 / USD. The S&P Ipsa fell 0.2%; read here Inside Andes, other FX columns and Chile Renta Fija weekly newsletter. Listen to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast in Spanish All events in local time. At 7:20 am, this was the performance of the main indices: 10-year Treasury Yield + 0.9bp to 1.67% EUR -0.2% vs USD a 1.1886 Active copper contract + 0.2% to $ 4,027 WTI crude futures + 0.6% to $ 60.06 Bloomberg Commodities Index + 0.2% S & P 500 Futures -0.3% STOXX Europe 600 stable Shanghai SE Composite -0.5% INTERNATIONAL: US health officials recommended a pause in use of Johnson & Johnson’s covid-19 vaccine over concerns about blood clot side effects A type of cerebral blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was observed in combination with low platelet levels in six women between the ages of 18 and 48, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement Tuesday. April, more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine had been administered The agencies said Bitcoin soared to a new high above $ 62,000 ahead of Coinbase’s IPO tomorrow. Increases were observed in other cryptocurrencies such as ethereum, XRP and litecoin Apparently there will be a second round between Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori in Peru, in another battle of extremes in the region The leftist candidate Castillo continues to lead the presidential election with 19%, when 95 % of the votes had been scrutinized Keiko Fujimori, considered a candidate from the extreme right, appears in second place with 13.3%, gradually expanding her advantage over Hernando de Soto, who has 11.6% NEWS: ISA asks ICSID arbitrate in dispute with Chilean stateCEO urges Chile not to focus the fight against poverty on miningSQM elevated to neutral at BCI Corredora de Bolsa; Po CLP41,500 Chile economists see higher GDP in 2021, faster MPR rise: Central Bank of Chile Large copper companies begin to take green hydrogen seriously Gildemeister gives until May to add more creditors to its reorganization plan: DF Luksic Group disburses more than US $ 140 million awards Vapores auction: DFKGHM: “Changes in Sierra Gorda have resulted in higher performance”: DFSalmoneros face problems in China with sanitary authority restrictions: Mercury TO BE PENDING: In Chile: No data released In Chile this week: April 16, 8:30 am: BCCh International Minutes: 8:30 am: US March CPI, m / m est. 0.5%, above 0.4%; a / a est. 2.5%, previous 1.7% Fed Agenda: 12pm: Harker (Philadelphia) talks about the economic outlook 12pm: Daly (San Francisco) participates in event on racism and the economy 12pm: Barkin (Richmond) speaks at event4pm: Mester (Cleveland) , Bostic (Atlanta) and Rosengren (Boston) speak at an event on racism and the economy This week: April 14: Fed publishes Beige Book Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEurope COMMENT: Clearing the question about the eventual need for a third dose of vaccination is key to know when and how much Chile will be able to reopen its economy, says the chief economist of STF Capital, Sergio Godoy. “If a third dose of the Sinovac vaccine is needed, it means that we are much more behind in achieving herd immunity than the market, “he said Growth expectations rose too high based on optimism from the rapid pace of vaccination Local economic growth in Q2 is getting” complicated “by the debate over the effectiveness of Sinovac vaccine and the increase in daily casesQ2 should be the “star” quarter of the Chilean economy, with a double-digit rebound, considering the low comparison base of 2020, but it is not clear when the quarantines can be lifted, he said Godoy It is proving that it will not be so easy to get out of the pandemic and the materialization of the Central Bank’s growth expectation looks complex CLOSING: EXCHANGE RATE: CLP -0.1% to 712.1 per dollar COUNTRY RISK: -0.1bp a 55.89 basis points CLP vs 2-year Chamber + 0.3bps at 1.36% UF vs 2-year Chamber stable at -1.67% 2030 BTP rate + 4bp to 3.39% 2026 BTU rate + 7bp to -0 , 86% 2-year inflation breakvens + 0.3bp to 3.071% For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP