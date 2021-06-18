Dollar rises and peso suffers its worst week in almost 9 months

The Mexican peso fell on Friday for the sixth consecutive session dragged by an incessant strengthening of the dollar, after comments by a US Federal Reserve official about the change towards a less accommodative monetary stance in that country.

With a similar trend, the local stock market fell, while investors also faced greater volatility caused by the “Quadruple Witching Day”, a day in which derivatives contracts on indices and stocks expire.

The currency was trading at 20.7145 per dollar, with a depreciation of 1.48% compared to 20.4130 units of the reference price of . from Thursday.

The weight accumulated a loss of 5.26% in the last six days, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

“The weekly balance of the Mexican currency is negative since the dollar index is about to sign its best week in the last nine months,” said Jorge Gordillo, director of analysis at CI Banco. “Traders continue to absorb the messages released on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve,” he added.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard said on Friday that the shift toward a faster tightening of monetary policy was a “natural” response to growth and, in particular, inflation, which is moving faster than the expected.

The benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index fell 0.40% to 50,000.09 points, accumulating a 2.5% decline for the week.

Data from the Bank of Mexico indicate that the peso depreciated 3.61% in 5 days to settle at 20.6280 units per dollar in the interbank index, today it fell 0.8 percent. With which it registered its worst week since September 25 of last year.

The agency . reports that today’s closing price of the dollar against the peso is:

Today 20.7002, while yesterday the greenback closed at 20.4292.

