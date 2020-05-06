The dollar strengthened against other strong currencies on Wednesday, 6, driven by the weakness of European currencies, after historical falls in the region’s economic indicators and downward revisions in the European Union’s projections.

In the late afternoon in New York, the dollar fell to 106.09 yen, while the euro retreated to $ 1.0799 and the pound yielded to $ 1.2341. The DXY index, which measures the variation of the American currency against a basket of six rivals, registered an increase of 0.38%, to 100,091 points.

“Negative news from Europe helped the dollar to make gains,” summarize analysts at the American bank Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH). Among the region’s indicators released today, the euro zone’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to an all-time low of 13.6 in April. Germany’s composite PMI, in turn, fell 17.4 in the same period, also at the lowest level in history.

To top it off, the European Commission released an estimated 7.7% retracement in the eurozone’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020, due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. According to market analyst Joe Manimbo, of the American bank Western Union, the worsening outlook for the European continent kept the bets on dollar security up, despite the deterioration in the United States labor market, where the private sector registered more than 20 million layoffs in April.

“EUR / USD parity remains under pressure after yesterday’s German court decision, which undermined the European Central Bank’s (ECB) freedom to set policies as it sees fit,” recalls analyst Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management. Yesterday, a German court found the European Monetary Authority’s asset purchase program partially unconstitutional.

For Rabobank, the fact that the dollar has fallen against the yen in recent days may indicate that investors’ historical preferences for traditional safe assets, such as the Japanese currency, may be back.

Before emerging currencies and linked to commodities, the American currency rose to 74.527 Russian rubles, 18.7343 South African rand, 24.3474 Mexican pesos and 67.0681 Argentine pesos, in the late afternoon in New York. In Argentina, Casa Rosada is more optimistic about the renegotiation of the country’s foreign debt, sources told the newspaper Ámbito Financeiro.

