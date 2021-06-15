Dollar rises after US inflation data, market awaits Fed meeting

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Julien Ponthus

NEW YORK, Jun 15 (.) – The dollar index rose to a one-month high on Tuesday, buoyed by data showing higher inflation in the United States, and as the market waited for the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for signs of how the central bank plans to start reducing its bond purchases.

* Data on Tuesday showed that US retail sales fell more than expected in May, and that spending returned to goods services, as vaccines allowed Americans to break free of restrictions imposed to contain the advance of the COVID-19.

* But robust demand is outpacing supply, fueling inflation: The producer price index for final demand rose 0.8% last month after rising 0.6% in April.

* So far, the Fed has said that mounting inflationary pressures are transitory and that it will maintain its stimulus for some time. However, the latest data raises fears that pressure on prices could force an early withdrawal of aid.

* The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.03% at 90.515, after rising to 90.677, its highest level since May 14.

* The pound fell to a one-month low against the dollar on Tuesday in what analysts said was the breakout of a technical level that did not change the bullish narrative for the British currency. The pound was down 0.19% against the dollar.

* Bitcoin was holding just above the $ 40,000 level, a day after it rose above that mark for the first time in more than two weeks.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York, Julien Ponthus in London, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)