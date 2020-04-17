LONDON, Apr 17 (.) – The dollar appreciated slightly on Friday, after a nightly improvement in risk appetite that quickly lost momentum and led investors to revert to caution regarding the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and isolation measures.

* Confidence improved overnight by a press report detailing encouraging partial data from COVID-19 experimental drug trials in critically ill patients at the University of Chicago. More data is expected at the end of the month.

* US President Donald Trump’s plans to reopen the economy were also interpreted by investors as a positive sign, despite the report that showed Thursday that a record 22 million people sought unemployment benefits last month. .

* The night movements brought down the dollar, which has been closely linked to risk appetite during the coronavirus crisis, for up to a week, but the rebound proved to be short-lived and the greenback touched this peak again, advancing 0.3% at 1030 GMT.

* A currency considered safe as the yen was recovering somewhat, at $ 107.76, and other riskier ones, such as the New Zealand dollar and the Australian dollar, held on to their previous gains, with the former climbing 0.9% against its American pair.

* Although the greenback is heading for its smallest weekly change in nearly two months, it is likely to have support in the short term, as it will take months for a vaccine to hit the market and costs to the world economy are estimated they will be huge because of prolonged isolation.

* As the dollar regained its strength, the euro hit a 10-day low at $ 1.0812.

* The euro has lost about 2% against the dollar so far this month, facing its biggest monthly decline since July last year, after hitting its lowest in almost five years against the Swiss franc this week.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)