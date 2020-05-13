By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK (.) – The dollar rose against a basket of rival currencies on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell rejected the idea of ​​adopting negative interest rates, although he outlined a rather bleak picture for activity economic.

* In comments in a video conference organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Powell said the United States could face “an extended period” of economic weakness.

* Recovery may take a while, depending on progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

* The dollar index, which compares to the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.23% on the day to 100.26 units. Earlier in the session, the index fell to 99.57 units.

* Powell said the Fed’s view of negative interest rates has not changed and that the move is not being considered by central bank governors.

* “Powell clearly beheaded the negative interest rate prospect, for now,” said Karl Schamotta, currency strategist at Cambridge Global Payments.

* US short-term interest rate futures operators were lowering their bets that the Fed would take the unprecedented step of pushing rates into negative territory. Still, futures contracts maturing in April 2021 and beyond still suggest that there are expectations of below zero Fed rates, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

* The dollar index has traded in a narrow range in recent weeks, but remains 3% below its three-year highs reached in March, supported by strong demand for safe assets as investors remain alarmed at the impact of the pandemic.

* As for other currencies, the British pound erased its initial gains to trade with a drop of 0.2% on the day, amid a fall in its debt yields after a data that showed that the British economy contracted in a rate of 5.8% in March.

(Report by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)